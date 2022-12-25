Share:

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq claimed on Sunday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form its government in Punjab in January.

Addressing a public gathering in Tajpura, Mr Sadiq said that his party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif will soon return to the country to get it out of all the crises. Mr Sadiq claimed his party will claim majority in the next general elections.

Comparing the PML-N’s top brass to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Mr Sadiq said that the party leaders know how to respect others, unlike Mr Khan, who frequently used foul language toward his political opponents.

Underscoring the country’s economic crisis, Mr Sadiq took a dig at the deposed premier [Imran Khan], saying that he [Imran] made an agreement with the IMF that created the economic crisis in the country. He went on to say that during Mr Khan’s tenure, when there was a pressing need to raise commodity prices, he did not do so, adding that he [Imran] knew he was going to be deposed and that the new government would be saddled with the burden of the current crises.

Mr Sadiq lavished praise on Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, saying that if he [Quaid-e-Azam] had not been born, the creation of Pakistan would not have been possible.

Mr Sadiq slammed Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, saying, "CM Elahi stopped the development schemes that we approved from the LDA because he only prioritises Gujrat."

Mr Sadiq recalled how political opponents were treated during Mr Khan’s tenure, saying they were treated inappropriately and subjected to baseless cases, adding that he himself faced baseless cases during the PTI’s tenure.