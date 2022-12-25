Share:

SWAT - Police on saturday seized huge amount of narcotics worth of Rs2.9 million during different operations and apprehended a number of drug dealers and smugglers. according to police spokesperson, an anti-narcotics operation in the jurisdiction of Fatehpur Police station was launched on the special directives of DPO swat in which several drug dealers and smugglers were arrested and huge amount of drugs and cash was recovered. the police seized 13kg 953 grams of hashish, 1kg 67 grams of ice, 426 grams of heroin, 22 litres of alcohol, 2 pistols and 2 guns while over Rs2.9 million were recovered. as per directives of Regional Police Officer sajjad Khan and District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur, a special task team and police of various police stations launched operation against drug dealers across the district and arrested various wanted drug dealers.