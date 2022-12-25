Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for making concerted efforts to improve the accessibility and inclusion of Persons with Disabilities into the mainstream of society so as to make them equal, productive, and active citizens of the country.

Addressing an interactive session with persons with disabilities organized by the World Health Organization in Karachi on Saturday, he underlined the need to enhance the inclusion of PWDs in all fields of life, besides providing them with education and employment opportunities in mainstream institutions.