The Christian community of Pakistan is celebrating Christmas on Sunday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has greeted the Christian community around the world and particularly Pakistani Christians.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Merry Christmas to the Christian community around the world & particularly our Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters. Jesus Christ s teachings of love, brotherhood & peace are beacon of light for us. On this Day, let us all renew our pledge to work for peace & prosperity for all”.

Merry Christmas to the Christian community around the world & particularly our Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters. Jesus Christ's teachings of love, brotherhood & peace are beacon of light for us. On this Day, let us all renew our pledge to work for peace & prosperity for all pic.twitter.com/DEMZJa213K — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 24, 2022

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan cut a cake at a ceremony held at his Zaman Park resident in Lahore. The PTI chairman also congratulated the Christian community across the country.

Special services will be held in Churches across the country and prayers would be offered for peace, progress andprosperity of Pakistan.

The festival will also mark different activities ranging from big official gatherings cake cutting and illuminating houses.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival include the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts charming to the festivity.