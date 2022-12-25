Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, have urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of the father of the nation to ensure progress and prosperity of the country.

They expressed gratitude to Quaid-e-Azam for carving out a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent where they are free to realize their dreams.

The President in his message renewed Pakistan's pledge to continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in realizing their dream of self-determination in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Prime Minister in his message said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. He stressed the need to put an end to internal differences and work tirelessly for progress of the country.