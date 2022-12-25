Share:

PARIS-Violence has broken out in central Paris after Friday’s deadly attack on the city’s Kurdish community.

Protesters overturned cars, setting some on fire, and hurled objects at police. Officers responded by firing tear gas.Three people were killed in Friday’s attack, which took place at a Kurdish cultural centre and a restaurant. The 69-year-old white male suspect said afterwards he was a racist who hated foreigners, a police source told AFP.

The same news agency was told that the man launched his attack with a “much-used” pistol and was found with a box of at least 25 cartridges and “two or three” loaded magazines. Unrest began soon after the shootings. Footage showed people starting fires in the middle of the street and smashing car windows. Police used tear gas as the protesters attempted to break through a security cordon.