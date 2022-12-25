Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though PTI continuously putting pressure for verification and acceptance of en-bloc resignations, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will not take any decision in haste over long pending PTI MNAs resignations’ controversy. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, after consultation with treasury benches, parliamentary leaders and legal experts, will write a letter to PTI’s leadership for a possible and legal way to resolve the controversy of PTI MNAs resignations. Background discussions with senior lawmakers, the coalition government has also advised Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf to follow rules and regulations in the matter of en-masse resignations. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in response to a letter written by PTI Vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will formally write a letter Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi over the matter of resignations submitted over seven months ago. This letter will be written in response to the letter by Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in which he requested to accept their resignations at once. Whereas, Speaker National Assembly has decided to invite PTI MNAs one-by-one for verification of their resignations submitted in the national Assembly Secretariat. Quoting Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Business in NA, 2007, Speaker National Assembly opted to invite PTI MNAs individually in his office. MNAs of PTI were earlier invited in the chamber of NA Speaker for verification of resignation from 06th to 10th June 2022 but none of them came for verification of their resignation. The PTI MNAs had submitted their resignation letters on April 11, 2022. The MNAs had earlier been summoned by the National Assembly Secretariat on May 30 and had been given time from June 6 to 10 for verification of resignations. The National Assembly Speaker had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs in July — including Dr Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan and Farrukh Habib — without clarifying the reason for accepting them. It may be noted here that PTI leader Shibli Faraz has said that the party will now approach the Supreme court of Pakistan for acceptance of resignations instead of going to the parliament house. It may be noted here that PTI MNAs in the previous government era had also submitted en-masse resignations but later joined the parliament. MQM led by its banned supremo Altaf Hussain had also one tendered en-bloc resignations from National Assembly, Senate and Sindh Assembly but later rejoined when the then government [ PPP’s government] addressed their grievances.