Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) held its third round of talks for seat adjustment on Saturday ahead of the general elections.

The third round of talks between PTI and PML-Q leaders was held at Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Lahore.

The session was attended by Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Farhat Abbasi and others.

The leaders reviewed the list of constituencies in the latest round of talks for finalizing seat adjustment for the next elections. PTI and PML-Q party leaders agreed to hold another round of session regarding seat adjustment soon.

In a statement, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi would seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, noting that they have support of almost 187 members,

Earlier today, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi – while speaking to a private news channel – said that discussions were held with the PTI chief Imran Khan on seat adjustment following which a committee has been formed in this regard.