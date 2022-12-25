Share:

This refers to the editorial “Reko diq agreement” (December 17-2022). This editorial wholly talks about the agreement between Canada and Pakistan, which later concludes with opposite interactions. If Pakistan allowed Canada to research minerals, Canada would spend 20 years finding them. Pakistan should have done an agreement on the basis of equal distributions to both Canada and Pakistan.

Balochistan is the central hub of the project and its MPAs and leaders should have been consulted in agreeing with Barrick Company so that later the same result must not be like Tethyan Copper Company of Australia.

MAHWASH BARKAT ALI,

Turbat.