Pakistan’s strategy against the outlawed terrorist organisation, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), heavily depended on the Taliban regime in Afghanistan who now insist that such groups are not operating out of their country. Instead, they insist that this is an internal problem that Pakistan must deal with on its own. At the same time, cross-border attacks have increased exponentially ever since the Ashraf Ghani was ousted. There is an undeniable link here that must be explored and addressed further for the sake of a solution before more civilians get caught in the crossfire.

Initially when the Afghan Taliban formed a government, they promised to facilitate talks between the Pakistani government and the TTP. Several rounds of dialogue took place but no successful agreement was reached, with the terrorist outfit ultimately ending the ceasefire agreed upon earlier. Ever since, the number of attacks from across the border, and within Pakistan, have increased by as much as 50 percent. The civilian death toll has increased by 19 percent as well. This signals towards a real problem that inevitably links directly to the rise of the Afghan Taliban.

Most terrorist factions that are responsible for attacks in Pakistan are believed to be based in Afghanistan, with sleeper cells functioning silently here. Thus, there is an onus on Afghanistan to help out and take whatever actions necessary to control this menace and since it has substantial influence over such bodies, it can be successful. On top of this, we have always provided Afghanistan with the kind of support that it needs, be it financial or diplomatic. We have provided aid for the humanitarian crisis in time when our own country was struggling so, if nothing else, we have at least earned a helping hand in return.