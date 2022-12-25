Share:

LAHORE-Saim Shazli from KGC maintained lead with 143, one under par in the 12th Engro SGA President Cup 2022 at Defence Authority Golf Club on Saturday.

Yashal Shah also from KGC is following Saim by scoring 147-three over par on Day 2. KCG’s another duo of Samir Feroz and Arsalan Mughal is jointly holding third position on second day with their 153-nine over par. In the veterans 75 years and above, Group Captain Aftab A Khan from KGC is leading with combined two-day score of 83. Col Shahid Mahboob scored 87 on Day 2 and holding second position. Dr Zubair Mirza is holding at third from day one in this category.

Major Rizwan Farooq of DHA Club maintainedlead from day 1 in veterans 70-75 years category, with Brig Latif Butt following him. In the juniors U-14 category, Waleed Bilal from KGC also maintainedlead and Nyle Aurangzeb following him. Shayan Zia is at third on Day two.

The final round of the tournament will be played today (Sunday). Karachi’s weather with chilled breeze and bright sunlight gives a clear view to the golfers playing at Defence Authority Club situated on the coastline.