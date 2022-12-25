Share:

Saudi Arabian stocks climbed on Sunday in response to Friday s rise in oil prices, while most other bourses in the Gulf were in the red on global economic concerns.

Oil prices settled about $3 per barrel higher on Friday for a second straight week of gains after Moscow said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 imposing a price cap on Russian exports.

Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

Saudi Arabia s benchmark index (.TASI) edged 0.2% higher, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 1.9% rise in Retal Urban Development Co (4322.SE) and a 1% increase in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE).

The Saudi bourse could maintain a stronger profile this week if oil prices continue to move to the upside, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"However, price corrections could still pose a threat."

The blue-chip index (.QSI) in Qatar - among the world s top exporters of liquefied natural gas - dropped 0.6%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA).

According to Takieddine, the Qatari market saw additional price corrections after last week s pause as natural gas prices remained very volatile.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt s blue-chip index (.EGX30) was down 0.7%, extending losses from the previous session.