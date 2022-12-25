Share:

KARACHI-Sindh High Court (SHC) sought details from high ups of Sindh police about action that has been taken against the policemen involved in the sale of gutka.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar of Sindh High Court heard the petition related to the crackdown against Gutka and other toxic substances.

The police submitted the order of the subordinate court regarding the release of the gutka-making machine.

Muzamil Mumtaz Advocate submitted that police allegedly supporting sale of the gutka business while Investigation Officer Zaman Town Police Station changed the case property of FIR No. 644/2018.

He further submitted that police released the gutka machine by taking a bribe from the accused.

The lawyer said Judicial Magistrate 26 East misused his powers. The accused are absconding from the court and the gutka-making machine has been handed over to the Guarantor.

Muzamil Mumtaz requested the court to take action against the Magistrate concerned.

He further requested to seek a report from the Law Secretary, IG Sindh, Registrar Sindh High Court, and District Sessions Judge East.

The petitioner said Gutka, Mainpuri, and other toxic substances are causing cancer in humans and people are dying of such diseases.

The lawyer requested the court to order IG Sindh, DIG, and SSP to register Gutke’s FIR under section 336-B of the Pakistan Penal Code as punishment in Pakistan Section 336 is non-bailable office by imposing it.

The lawyer requested the court to issue directives to all judicial magistrates to recover the Gutka-making machines and dispose of them.