The Sindh IG police has ordered to take action against five police officials who travelled in Peoples Bus Service without ticket.

Sindh IG Police Ghulam Memon took action against five police officials after their video went viral on social media. The IG asked SSP Larkana to start an inquiry against them.

It could be seen in the video that the cops misbehaved with the conductor of the bus for asking fare. They also misbehaved with the bystander who was recording their video.

SSP Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran handed over the further inquiry of the matter to ASP City Atiqur Rehman.