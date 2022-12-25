Share:

A solider was martyred and two others injured during heavy exchange of fire with terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Sambaza area of Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces an operation had been initiated in the area for the last 96 hours to deny terrorists use of few suspected routes to move across Pak-Afghan Border to sneak into Khyber Pakhtunkwa along interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces .

“As a result of continuous Surveillance and sanitisation of the area, a group of the Terrorists was intercepted in early hours today. During the establishment of blocking positions to deny them escape routes, terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces”, reads the statement.

During the gunfight, one terrorist was killed, while Sepoy Haq Nawaz embraced martyrdom and two other soldiers got injured. Terrorists were supported by their facilitators from across the border as well through fire, it said.

“The sanitization operation continues in the area to apprehend remaining perpetrators,” the ISPR said.