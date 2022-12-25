Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least three persons including a minor kid of a family were killed while two others sustained injuries as a trailer ran over a motorcycle near Bhuttapur flyover Muzaffargarh on Thursday night. According to Rescue 1122, five persons of a family riding on a motorcycle were coming to Muzaffargarh from Baseera. When they reached Bhuttapur flyover, a speeding trailer crushed them. As a result, three persons died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the district headquarters hospital in presence of the police concerned. The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Khadija Bibi daughter of Pahlwan Khan, Pahlwan Khan and 5-year-old Gul Sher, while Kausar Bibi wife of Pahlwan Khan and 6-yearold Gulfam sustained serious injuries. Sadar police have registered a case and started further investigation. PFA DISPOSES OFF 1,300 LITRES ADULTERATED MILK Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday has launched crackdown against adulterated milk sellers and disposed off 1,300 litres adulterated milk. Dairy Safety team under the supervision of Director Operations Muzaffargarh region stopped two milk carrying vehicles during the blockade at Jhang Road. The team seized 1,300 litres milk which was found lack of natural nutrients and fat. Mixing of detergent and water also found in the milk. The hundred of litres milk was disposed off on the spot after adulteration proved. In a statement, Director General (DG) PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the milky white poison was being supplied to hotels and milk shops in Muzaffargarh city and suburbs. He said that the adulteration of milk would not be tolerated at any cost.