160 candidates file nomination papers for three NA seats of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - As many as 160 candidates have filed nomination papers for three National Assembly seats of Islamabad, as deadline concludes.

According to details, Shoaib Shaheen of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) has filed nomination papers for all three seats i-e NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48.

Aamir Mughal and Mustafain Kazmi have filed nomination papers for NA-46 and NA-47.

Another PTI candidate Aamir Sheikh has filed nomination papers for NA-47 while Sardar Maroof Advocate filed nomination papers for NA-46.

PML-N’s Riffat Chaudhry filed nomination papers from NA-48, Zeeshan Naqvi from NA-47, transgender Nayab Ali, minority candidate Sania Younas have also submitted nomination papers from Islamabad. Candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have also submitted nomination papers for three NA seats of Islamabad.