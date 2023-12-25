Monday, December 25, 2023
160 candidates file nomination papers for three NA seats of Islamabad

INP
December 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - As many as 160 candidates have filed nomination papers for three National Assembly seats of Islamabad, as deadline concludes. 
According to details, Shoaib Shaheen of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) has filed nomination papers for all three seats i-e NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48. 
Aamir Mughal and Mustafain Kazmi have filed nomination papers for NA-46 and NA-47.
Another PTI candidate Aamir Sheikh has filed nomination papers for NA-47 while Sardar Maroof Advocate filed nomination papers for NA-46. 
PML-N’s Riffat Chaudhry filed nomination papers from NA-48, Zeeshan Naqvi from NA-47, transgender Nayab Ali, minority candidate Sania Younas have also submitted nomination papers from Islamabad. Candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have also submitted nomination papers for three NA seats of Islamabad. 

INP

