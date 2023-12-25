400 police officials to perform duty on Christmas in Muzaffargarh district

MUZAFFARGARH - District police on Sunday have issued secu­rity plan regarding Christ­mas as 400 police officials and personnel would perform duty. Foolproof security arrangements have been made as wor­ships would be held at 23 churches while three churches declared sensi­tive. Monitoring through CCTV cameras and strict checking at entrance and exit points of churches would also be ensured. DPO Syed Hussain Haider has directed all police of­ficials to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Christmas. All the officials have been direct­ed to visit churches and review CCTV and other arrangements along with church administration.