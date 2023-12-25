94 women file papers for NA, KP PA reserved seats

PESHAWAR - The extended deadline of Election Commission of Pakistan for submission of nomination papers peacefully concluded in KP on Sunday evening.
According to Provincial Election Commission office, a total of 94 women candidates filed nomination papers for the National Assembly and 304 for KP Assembly reserved seats. Similarly, 74 non-Muslim candidates also submitted nomination papers till 4:30am for reserved seats.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will start today (Monday). As per the ECP schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out till the 30th of this month.