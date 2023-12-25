Monday, December 25, 2023
94 women file papers for NA, KP PA reserved seats

APP
December 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The extended deadline of Election Commission of Pakistan for submission of nom­ination papers peacefully conclud­ed in KP on Sunday evening.

According to Provincial Elec­tion Commission office, a total of 94 women candidates filed nom­ination papers for the Nation­al Assembly and 304 for KP As­sembly reserved seats. Similarly, 74 non-Muslim candidates also submitted nomination papers till 4:30am for reserved seats.

The scrutiny of nomination pa­pers will start today (Monday). As per the ECP schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be car­ried out till the 30th of this month.

