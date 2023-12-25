Adherence to Quaid’s motto imperative to achieve all national goals

PESHAWAR - The discriminative, oppressive and biased policies of the then British rulers, who grabbed power under the guise of East India Com­pany from Muslims that ruled subcontinent for over 800 years had aggravated their sufferings and men­tal agony.

“To prolonged an illegal rule, the colonial rulers had tilted towards political, social, legal, education­al and economic empowerment of Hindus as they considered Muslims as their strong opponent after failure of 1857 war, resultantly, the number of Mus­lims youth in government jobs, civil and military ser­vices besides professional educational institutions were significantly reduced in united India with hard­ly any say in political and economic affairs of subcon­tinent,” said Prof Dr Muhamnad Naushad Khan, for­mer Chairman, Pakistan Studies Department and ex Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University, Peshawar while talking to APP.

Realising gravity of the situation, great education­ist and political reformer, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had founded a network of educational institutions under All India Mohammadan Education Conference at Ali­garh in 1886 that brought intellectual revolution in Muslims.

Later on, religious scholars, Shah Waliullah, Muja­hid Alif Sani and Syed Ahmad Shaheed besides na­tional poet philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal had instilled new hope, strength and direction to mil­lions of Muslims to restore their lost glory.

The legendary leader of 20th century, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was closely watching the discrimination, maltreatment and stubbornness of colonial rulers and Hindus towards Muslims and have separated ways from Congress and joined All In­dia Muslims League (APML) in 1913.

“A leader of par excellence and genius visionary, the Quaid’s strong determination, indomitable cour­age, heroic democratic struggle and Faith, Unity and Discpline’ principle had inspired millions of Muslims to strive towards achieving a separate homeland in United India,” he said.

“Jinnah believed that individuals can achieve an­ything with selfless devotion, unity, faith and disci­pline because he knew it are the key to success. The great Quaid had never fought or got into a brawl with his competitors or go to jail and achieved Pakistan purely through a democratic struggle on August 14, 1947.”

He said the great Quaid was fully aware that faith, unity and discipline was the staircase, which could help Muslim students to achieve their set goals.

“In 1941, when Raja Ghazanfar Ali, Quaid’s close admirer and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Sikan­dar Hayat Khan desired to meet him but he polite­ly refused because he was busy in attending annual congregation of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and requested him (Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan) to check for his schedule with the office bearers of MSF, who were coordinating all his appointments during this period,” said Prof Dr Naushad Khan.

Acknowledging the outstanding role of the stu­dents of Islamia College Peshawar during Pakistan Movement, he said Quaid-i-Azam had visited the his­toric alma-meter three times in his life and said that every goal could be achieved through unity, faith and discipline.

Visited ICP in 1936, 1945, and 1948, the founder of Pakistan was greatly impressed by the strong com­mitment and devotion of its faculty and students to Pakistan.

As a Governor General of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam visited ICP on April 12, 1948, where he presented glowing tributes to the services of its students to­wards making Pakistan in these words.

“I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing the students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.” He reminded the students that now we have achieved Pakistan and it was time to work for its development and prosperity.

Advising the students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, initiative and a solid academ­ic background, he emphasised to devote themselves wholeheartedly towards their studies.