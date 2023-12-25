Alabama woman with double uterus gives birth to rare twin girls

ALABAMA - A 32-year-old woman from Alabama who was born with two uteruses and became pregnant in both gave birth to twin girls on different days, she announced on social media Saturday. “Our miracle babies were born!” said Kelsey Hatcher, who wrote “doubleuhatchlings,” in a post on her Instagram account. She added that the girls “decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too.” The first one, named Roxi Layla, was born on Dec. 19 at 7:49 p.m. local time. She was joined by Rebel Laken a few hours later on Dec. 20 at 6:09 a.m. local time. Each weighed over 7 pounds. Doctors originally estimated a Christmas due date. But following 20 hours of combined labour after Hatcher was induced at 39 weeks, the sisters arrived just in time to be at home for the holidays with their siblings. The mother and daughters have been discharged from the hospital, with Hatcher promising to share details about the delivery in future. She said for now, they are taking time to “time bond, recover, and enjoy the holidays!” Now a family of seven, Hatcher, who is self-employed, is going to take some time off to get adjusted and care for the children, according to a Go Fund Me set up by a friend. Hatcher knew from the age of 17 that she had “uterus didelphys,” a rare congenital condition thought to affect about 0.3 percent of females.