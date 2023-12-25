Monday, December 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Amber Heard’s role in ‘Aquaman 2’ reduced to mere 11 lines

Amber Heard’s role in ‘Aquaman 2’ reduced to mere 11 lines
News Desk
December 25, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES-Amber Heard’s role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel has been a big topic of conversation following the infamous court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp last year. Heard stars as Mera, the love interest of the titular hero, played by Jason Momoa. As the movie, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, hit theatres on Friday, Heard’s role in the movie appeared to be reduced to mere 15 to 20 minutes of screen-time out of the 142-minute movie. Instead of the actress, 37, taking centre stage, Momoa and Patrick Wilson end up teaming up and leading most of the film. Per Business Insider, Heard only has 11 lines throughout the film. Moreover, her screen time is mostly silence as she awkwardly sits and stands pretty beside or behind Aquaman. And when he does speak, she rarely utters more than one piece of dialogue at a time. In a September interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Wan, the film’s director, said Heard was never set to co-lead the sequel. However, DC Films president James Hamada testified last year on behalf of Depp’s legal team and said that Heard’s role was significantly cut off due to “lack of chemistry” Momoa in the first movie.

KRL win last-wicket thriller, Arif 10-fer leads SNGPL to victory

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1703397363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023