Anti-encroachment operation enters 5th day

LAHORE - In an effort to clear Lahore from encroachments, the dis­trict administration’s anti-en­croachment operations con­tinued at various points of the provincial capital on the fifth consecutive day here on Sun­day. During the operation con­ducted at Moon Market Allama Iqbal Town and Shahdra Mor to Begum Kot, 54 encroachers were arrested, 40 FIRs were got registered, 131 shops were sealed, 190 signboards and shed were removed, and three truck-load of confiscated items were shifted to junkyard. In the five days of the operation, a total of 733 arrests have been made, 1256 structures, includ­ing signboards and sheds have been demolished. Moreover, 649 shops and restaurants have been sealed, 15 trucks of belongings, including 4 hand­carts, have been seized, and 54 FIRs have been registered.

Lahore Deputy Commission­er Rafia Haider told media that currently anti encroachment operations were carried out at various points of the city. Metropolitan Corporation La­hore (MCL), police and other departments were also taking part in the anti-encroachment operation. Rafia Haider said that as per instructions given by the CM Punjab, the opera­tion against encroachment will continue. The operation will persist to ensure smooth traffic flow on busy roads.