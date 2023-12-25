Monday, December 25, 2023
Archbishop asks Pakistani Christians to contribute in progress, spread peace

December 25, 2023
Rawalpindi-Archbishop Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad on Sunday asked the Pakistani Christian community to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the country and spread peace and love among the society.
He said: “Christian community should come together and contribute to suffering humanity, especially for our beloved country that peace, love and hope may prevail in our society and we all may together contribute to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.” 
“We share love in and through our human relationships. Love is a commitment and a decision to stick by others, come what may, through thick and thin, when the going is easy and when the going gets more challenging. The love that we share in our human relationships is a reflection of the love of God, calling us to give of ourselves to others.” He went on to say, “Christmas was also about repentance and forgiveness.”
“At Christmas, we are to remember that Jesus was born in poverty in a stable among the poorest people and animals. You and I called to look for the face of Christ in the poor and suffering. During this year as we have faced unfortunate devastating floods in the country that affected millions of people causing loss of life, property and livestock.We continue striving to help these affected people, many are still struggling with unemployment, health, economic needs, housing and so many other issues and challenges.”

