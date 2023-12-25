At least 19 die in Nicaragua bus accident

MANAGUA-At least 10 children were among 19 fatalities Saturday when an overcrowded bus overturned on a bridge in a town north of Nicaragua’s capital Managua, a government website said.

The 10 children who died in the crash were between the ages of four and 16, the el19digital.com official website said, citing Health Ministry officials. Some 40 passengers were injured in the accident, it added.

Vice President Rosario Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, said on state-run Channel 4 that around 70 people were crowded on the bus at the time.