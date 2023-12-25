Awareness seminar held on public participation in budgeting process

PESHAWAR - Young Star Development Organisation (YSDO) held an awareness sem­inar in Drosh Lower Chitral in collaboration with CPDI and CNBA here on Sunday.

Councillor Zahir Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Programme Manager Abdul Qadir, highlighting the aims and objectives of the seminar, said that it is very important to involve the public and take their opinions in the budgeting process.

He said that the main purpose of this sem­inar is to create awareness among the peo­ple and to urge the government institutions to ensure the participation of the people in the budgeting process because the budget is pre­pared for the people, therefore the participa­tion of the people and their involvement is a must in it.

Project Manager Inamullah said that it is very important to take the opinions of the people and involve them in the budget mak­ing.

He said that the main purpose of this sem­inar and awareness workshop is to put pres­sure on the relevant institutions of the gov­ernment to include public opinion in the budgeting process.

Chairman of Young Star Development Or­ganisation (YSDO) Asfandiar Khan said that the situation of budget transparency in Pa­kistan is a very burning issue, he said that Centre for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) and Citizen Network for Budget in col­laboration with YSDO arranging such types of seminar, workshops and sessions to create public awareness. YSDO with the support of National Accountability (CNBA) has started a series of awareness programs and seminars in Upper and Lower Chitral districts with the main objective of creating awareness among the people to exercise their right i.e. budget­ing process.

He said that unless public opinion is not in­cluded in the budgeting process, the finger will be raised on its transparency and people will never be satisfied with the budgeting process.

He said that the government and non-gov­ernment organisations are working for the welfare of the people and they try to create a pressure group for the government so that it includes the opinion of the people in the budg­eting process or other development projects. Talking about the transparency of the budget, Asfandiar said that the process of transparen­cy in budgeting is very important.

United Nations (UN) official Kamal Abdul Jameel also spoke about the budgeting pro­cess in this seminar. He said that the purpose and goal of the United Nations is also to raise voices for the rights of people around the world and provide them with facilities.

Farooq Ali Shah Nazim Village Council Drosh also spoke on the occasion. He said that transparency in the budgeting process is very important because often a large part of the budget in our country is spent on un­necessary heads but wasted if this fund is in­vested for the welfare of the people, it will im­prove their lives. There can be a lot of positive change.

Ejaz Ahmad, who is considered an expert in the NGO sector, said that we cannot put everything on the government and it is not the government’s responsibility to solve 100 per­cent of the people’s problems.

He said that unless the involvement and participation of the public is ensured in any work, project or development process, the people do not have a sense of belonging and do not care about what we do not consider our own. Until there is a sense of ownership in the people, nothing is safe and no work is completed with integrity.

Chief guest Zahir Khan while appreciating the services of YSDO said that it is the only or­ganisation which has been working in differ­ent sectors in both the districts of Lower and Upper Chitral for a long time.

It plays a key role in providing free treat­ment to indigent and poor patients, provid­ing free blood to needy patients and burying abandoned dead bodies. He said that it is very important to involve the public and include their opinion in the budgeting process. Allo­cations are made in the interest of the public and include the welfare of the people whose tax money is spent on various projects ap­proved by the budget.