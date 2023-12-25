Bahawalpur police recover liquor, narcotics

BAHAWALPUR - On the directions of District Police Of­ficer Bahawalpur, the district police have conducted raids at dens and re­covered liquor and narcotics.

The spokesman for Bahawalpur po­lice told on Sunday that the teams of police stations including PS Derawar, PS Dera Nawab, PS Uch Sharif, PS Dhorkot, PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Ah­madpur East, PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Sama Satta, PS Musafir Khana, PS Abbasnagar, PS Baghdadul Jadid and PS Civil Lines conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and took 22 suspects into custody. The police re­covered 2,940 liters liquor from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the police parties ar­rested three suspects in the jurisdic­tions of Civil Lines and Cantt police stations and recovered over two ki­lograms hashish and 30 grams crys­tal ice. The police have registered cases against the suspects. Further probe was in progress.

BPC’S ELECTIONS ON DEC 31

The annual elections of Bahawalpur Press Club (BPC) have been sched­uled for 31st December 2023.

Chairman, Election Committee, Ba­hawalpur Press Club, Syed Masood Shah has said that schedule for holding annual elections of the BPC had been issued. He said that the candidates for several offices of the press club body including the president, senior vice president, vice president, general sec­retary, joint secretary, finance secre­tary, office secretary and members of executive committee had submitted their nomination papers. He said that the final list of the candidates would be displayed on notice board of the Club on 25th December 2023

PARTLY CLOUDY WEATHER FORECAST FOR CITY

The local Met Office on Sunday has fore­cast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.