Baloch protesters granted bail, to be released soon: Islamabad Police  

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police on Sunday said all detained Baloch protestors, apprehended during a recent demonstration, have been granted bail and will be set free shortly.

The statement released issued by Islamabad police said that the detained protesters had demanded the release of their fellows during meetings with a committee formed by the Prime Minister and the Governor of Balochistan.

“In compliance with legal requirements, the bail for the arrested protesters has been approved. The detained protesters are being released,” stated the police.

Families of the detained individuals are urged to contact the police for information, facilitating the provision of legal assistance. Furthermore, the public is encouraged to report any unusual activities by calling 15 or utilizing the ICI 15 app for prompt action.