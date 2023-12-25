Bilawal pays rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on his 147th birth anniversary

LARKANA-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 147th birthday anniversary which is celebrated on Monday. In a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the Chairman PPP, in his message to the nation, said that as we celebrate the birthday of our Quaid, let us reflect on his steadfast commitment to justice, equality, and the principles that define the essence of Pakistan. He further said that Quaid-e-Azam was a democratic visionary leader, whose unwavering dedication paved the way for the creation of our beloved country, Pakistan. “Our Quaid’s indomitable spirit and unparalleled leadership continue to inspire generations, reminding us of the ideals upon which our great nation stands,” he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP steadfastly upholds the visionary ideals and objectives of the nation’s founder, working towards the realization of an inclusive, democratic, and progressive Pakistan. He pointed out that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fulfilled Quaid-e-Azam’s vision by presenting the historic unanimous Constitution in 1973-- a democratic structure grounded in the principles of equal rights for all and laying the groundwork for a robust defence, adding that in the face of the heartbreaking loss of her father, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fearlessly took up the mantle, dedicating her life to the noble causes of democracy and uplifting the marginalized, ultimately making the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of these lofty ideals.

“Former President Asif Ali Zardari, during his presidency, diligently worked to bolster the ideals and objectives set forth by Quaid-e-Azam, achieving a significant milestone through the restoration of the 1973 constitution to its authentic form via the 18th constitutional amendment,” he added.

Chairman PPP said that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a Pakistan that stands as a beacon of democracy, progress, and inclusivity, where every citizen, irrespective of colour, caste, or creed, enjoys equal opportunities, adding that in the present moment, the call to uphold this philosophy has never been more pressing.

“In unity, we stand, resolute against ideologies seeking change through coercion instead of the ballot, all while unwaveringly adhering to the principles of democracy,” he concluded.