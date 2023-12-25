By ending politics of hatred, fate of country can be changed: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed challenges and solutions the country faces, highlighting the need to confront historical issues such as inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

Speaking at a Cadet College ceremony, he highlighted the college's role in fulfilling the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for women. Indicating to the old politicians he said the new generation was the future.

Bilawal discussed key problems, including the economic crisis and climate change, asserting that addressing these challenges requires a shift in the development map and the use of modern technology.



Emphasising the importance of agriculture, he outlined plans to boost the prosperity of farmers and stimulate economic competitiveness.

The PPP chairman also proposed reforms, such as providing pensions for workers and consolidating ministries in Islamabad to optimise resources. He said that there was no need to keep 17 ministries that consume Rs 300 billion annually. He promised to slash them altogether.

Urging a departure from divisive politics of hatred, he called for support to change the fate of the country through the People's Party. He also begged support for his party in the upcoming elections.