Monday, December 25, 2023
China’s road logistics price index dips

December 25, 2023
Business

BEIJING-In the week from Dec 18 to 22, China’s road logistics price index edged down 0.02 percent from the previous week, industry data shows. The index came in at 1,039.96 points during the period, according to a survey conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, together with the Guangdong Lin’an Logistics Group.
The sub-index for the full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk-commodity and regional transportation, dipped 0.05 percent week on week to 1,041.51 points. The survey attributed the slight drop in the price index to the decelerated growth of demand in the sector amid generally stable supply conditions. It predicted that next, the index will log mild increases amid fluctuations.

