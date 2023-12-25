Christian community celebrates Xmas today

KARACHI-The Christian community is set to celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas with fervour and enthusiasm nationwide, including in Karachi, today (Monday).

Vibrant displays of Christmas trees and Stars of David adorn churches, homes, and neighbourhoods, while electric lanterns illuminate houses and streets.

The festive celebrations commenced with Sunday mass in all churches of the metropolitan city, including St Patrick’s and Holy Trinity. Christian priests conveyed the teachings of Jesus Christ, accompanied by special songs and prayers for peace, security, prosperity, and development in the country. These prayer events will continue until today (Monday).

Residential areas of the Christian community are hosting special Christmas events, embellishing houses with festive decorations. Christmas cakes are being cut, and Santa Claus is spreading joy by distributing gifts to children.

In the spirit of Christmas, community members, from men to children, have adorned themselves with new clothes and exchanged greetings, gifts, and well-wishes.

As the Christian community geared up on Sunday to complete their last minute preparations, markets in Saddar were seen crowded.

A spring of Christmas trees appeared; some of which were green, others green and white and yet others just white. Clothes and gifts for children were everywhere while bakeries and cake-making companies were busy in preparing numerous orders for Christmas cakes. Foreign ambassadors and staff members also headed to Bohri Bazar for Christmas shopping while lanes of the market were exploding with a merry view of green trees.

Christmas trees and decorations add a spark to Christmas as the joys are incomplete without them. The healthy green Christmas tree symbolises hope and an everlasting life. Decorating homes with green twigs and plants is a part of the Ancient Roman tradition that is specially done in winters and on New Year’s Eve. The pointed end of the Christmas tree rising towards the sky highlights the connection of man with the creator of the universe.

From the last few years, there has been an increase in demand for Christmas trees. The ones most in demand are those that are 10-12 feet high. Made with plastic layering on iron wires, these Christmas trees are placed in hotels, trade centres, embassies and churches. With the rise in inflation and dollar rates, the prices of Christmas trees and their décor has risen too.

According to shopkeepers of the Bohri Bazar, the buying capacity of Christian community in Karachi is already quite low and now it’s accompanied by uncontrollable inflation. With the depreciating value of the rupee, Christmas ornaments have become 20-25% more costly. The price of an 8-10ft long Christmas tree is Rs1,000 costlier than last year. The decoration items to decorate the trees are purchased separately which include shining stars, small Christmas bells, little Santas and icy bulbs. The shopkeepers observe that the shopping for Christmas items begins from the start of December and continue till Christmas Eve. A visible increase in purchases is seen in the week right before Christmas.