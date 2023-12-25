Christians flock to markets ahead of Christmas

FAISALABAD - Preparations have been completed by the Chris­tian community to celebrate Christmas here on Monday. Activities regarding Christmas in the city have gained momentum to celebrate the most im­portant religious festival of the Christian commu­nity in a most befitting manner on December 25.

Christian families including elders, boys and girls were seen in a large number at city’s shop­ping centers in Katchry Bazaar, Anarkali, main ba­zaars of Madina Chowk, Mansoorabad, Jhal Khan­noana on Sitiana Road, D-Type Colony, D-ground, Jameelabad, Ghulistan Colony and other spots of readymade garments etc.

Churches in the city have been decorated with colorful lights, posters and traditional Christmas trees besides beautifying the areas where Chris­tians live in a large number.

The police have made tight security arrange­ments by deputing more than 4,000 security per­sonnel near Christian localities, churches in ad­dition to setting up 214 pickets at entry and exit points of the district, a spokesman said.

ONE KILLED, 3 INJURED OVER MARRIAGE DISPUTES

A man was shot dead while three people were injured over marriage disputes in Faisalabad on Sunday. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Kha­lid Mehmood, 35, of Chak No.429-GB exchanged harsh words with his relative over a marriage dis­pute which infuriated the later and he opened fire and killed Khalid on the spot.

In another incident, Anwar opened fire and in­jured his aunts, Musarrat Ashfaq, 40, Aasia Nisar, 35, and her 10-year-old daughter Aleena Nisar over a marriage dispute at Chak No.216-GB. Res­cue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment while the Sammundri po­lice was investigating the incident, he added.