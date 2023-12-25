Christians flock to markets ahead of Christmas

FAISALABAD - Preparations have been completed by the Christian community to celebrate Christmas here on Monday. Activities regarding Christmas in the city have gained momentum to celebrate the most important religious festival of the Christian community in a most befitting manner on December 25.
Christian families including elders, boys and girls were seen in a large number at city’s shopping centers in Katchry Bazaar, Anarkali, main bazaars of Madina Chowk, Mansoorabad, Jhal Khannoana on Sitiana Road, D-Type Colony, D-ground, Jameelabad, Ghulistan Colony and other spots of readymade garments etc.
Churches in the city have been decorated with colorful lights, posters and traditional Christmas trees besides beautifying the areas where Christians live in a large number.
The police have made tight security arrangements by deputing more than 4,000 security personnel near Christian localities, churches in addition to setting up 214 pickets at entry and exit points of the district, a spokesman said.
ONE KILLED, 3 INJURED OVER MARRIAGE DISPUTES
A man was shot dead while three people were injured over marriage disputes in Faisalabad on Sunday. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Khalid Mehmood, 35, of Chak No.429-GB exchanged harsh words with his relative over a marriage dispute which infuriated the later and he opened fire and killed Khalid on the spot.
In another incident, Anwar opened fire and injured his aunts, Musarrat Ashfaq, 40, Aasia Nisar, 35, and her 10-year-old daughter Aleena Nisar over a marriage dispute at Chak No.216-GB. Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment while the Sammundri police was investigating the incident, he added.