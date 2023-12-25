Clearing the docket: The role of neutrals in Pakistan and judicial expectation herewith

Neutrals are an important aspect of any jurisdiction’s legal ecosystem and contribute a flair of cost-efficiency, speedy resolve and expertise in mainstream dispute resolution. Neutrals are particularly important in jurisdictions such as Pakistan, whereas of the year 2021, there was a total case docket of 2,159,655 encumbering the legal system. As per recent statistics, the Su­preme Court of Pakistan has been able to re­duce the pendency/backlog of cases, with a total of 24,303 cases decided during the pe­riod from 2nd February 2022 to 25th Febru­ary2023. The introduction of a case manage­ment system and the constitution of benches according to the needs of the caseload have contributed to this positive result. The ap­pointment of neutrals could further enhance these efforts and contribute to a more effi­cient and effective judicial system in Pakistan.

A significant milestone coined in Pakistan’s dispute resolution history towards decreas­ing case pendency was the Globally Accredit­ed Mediation training conducted by the Char­tered Institute of Arbitrators (Ciarb) Pakistan Branch, in collaboration with the Islamabad High Court delivered at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad. The organised training was a landmark development where a global, top-notch faculty flew into Pakistan to train a hand-picked cohort of highly skilled and pres­tigious lawyers and judges along the lines of Ciarb’s Mediation course. The objective of the training was to curate a local pool of practi­tioners in Pakistan and to elevate their thresh­old to stand shoulder to shoulder with glob­al practitioners, instilling credibility within them to practice throughout the world irre­spective of jurisdictions.

The trained mediators are now appointed in the Islamabad High Court and published in the national gazette as the first set of neutrals for Pakistan. This training is deemed a landmark for strengthening the roster of qualified medi­ators within the country, paving the path for many such enlistments to come.

Despite these transformative strides in ad­vancing mediation in Pakistan, several chal­lenges persist. For one, the country’s le­gal system is traditionally litigation-centric, which may result in resistance or reluctance from some quarters to embrace ADR. This re­sistance can arise from a lack of understand­ing of the mediation process, scepticism about its effectiveness, or concerns about the credibility and impartiality of media­tors. Another challenge lies in raising aware­ness and understanding of mediation among the general public. This includes not only un­derstanding what mediation is, but also its potential benefits, such as cost and time ef­ficiency, and the ability to preserve relation­ships. Moreover, the establishment and main­tenance of an effective mediation system requires consistent funding and resource al­location, which could be a challenge given the country’s other pressing needs.

The introduction of private individuals as neutrals through Ciarb’s training pro­grammes speaks of a proactive effort to en­courage a globally accredited cadre of dis­pute resolution professionals. In the world of alternative dispute resolution, it is generally accepted that private individuals, when ap­pointed as neutrals and mediators, can bring a fresh perspective and diversity, owing to their personalised and diverse backgrounds, to the dispute resolution process. Their in­volvement can lead to innovative approach­es, promoting a more dynamic and adaptable dispute resolution framework.

However, another school of thought posits a differing viewpoint where retired judges who carry a plethora of experience, judicial acu­men, and expertise honed over a lifetime of service in the judiciary may also act as medi­ators in disputes. They embody the principles of justice, equity, and conscience, bringing to the table a certain level of authority and trust­worthiness culminating from years of service in the judiciary domain.

Striking a balance between these two cate­gories of neutrals could be a defining factor in the evolution of Pakistan’s dispute resolution ecosystem. Ideally, Pakistan ought to efficient­ly utilise all its assets and resources in terms of practitioners, including the newly-appoint­ed neutrals with the Islamabad High Court, serving judges, retired judges, and lawyers be­cause a combined pool of such practitioners carries the potential to set the trajectory for the future development of the country’s dis­pute resolution terrain. For example, retired judges provide much utility through their wealth of experience and judicial acumen and contribute significantly to the success of medi­ation processes.

This is essential to ease the current strains on our legal system as Pakistan’s judicial sys­tem is grappling with an overwhelming back­log of approximately 2.2 million cases: heavily taxing its current capacity. These cases often extend over several decades, unsurprising­ly surpassing the lifespan of the litigants in­volved. Moreover, the traditional process of court trials consumes substantial resources and time, leaving many citizens with limited prospects of obtaining justice. With such is­sues at the forefront, Pakistan ought to incor­porate methodologies such as Mediation to al­leviate the pressure for coping with cases in an efficient and efficacious manner.

ADR is gaining increasing policy traction in Pakistan, evident through recent legislative developments such as the ADR Act of 2017 in Islamabad, the Punjab Alternate Dispute Resolution Act of 2019, and the Code of Civ­il Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill of 2018. Recognising the need for reforms, the Lahore High Court (LHC) took a landmark initiative in 2016 to promote “court-annexed mediation” as a means of mainstreaming ADR.

Under this procedure, cases were referred to LHC-appointed judges serving as mediators at centres located within the court complex. As a result of this initiative, according to the statis­tics quantified by the Lahore High Court, 45% of mediation cases have been resolved since its incorporation. Concurrently, Honourable Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the then Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, described these ADR centres as comfortable spaces where mediators often offer tea and biscuits to the litigants.

However, considering the significant back­log of cases in Pakistan, it is crucial not to lim­it ourselves to any one approach. To effectively address the backlog, it is essential to explore and utilise multiple models of dispute resolu­tion, including mediation and arbitration. This dynamic approach can help expedite the res­olution of cases, reduce the burden on the ju­diciary, and ensure timely justice for all par­ties involved.

To gauge the potential market for neutrals in Pakistan, it is important to understand recent regulatory shifts and evolving market dynam­ics hinting at the increasing demand for these professionals. A crucial indicator is the recent directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued on the 15th of November 2016 to provide for an alter­native dispute resolution mechanism for regu­lated enterprises. Furthermore, SECP is set to initiate appropriate legal amendments to its administered laws and allow mediation as a mandatory prerequisite for formal dispute res­olution before resorting to courts: foreshadow­ing a significant shift in the dispute resolution landscape in Pakistan.

To effectively utilise and maximise the impact of qualified neutrals, there is a need for insti­tutional support through the form of ADR cen­tres. These dedicated platforms can serve as centralised hubs, connecting parties involved in disputes with the appropriate neutrals and mediators based on their expertise and special­ization. By providing a streamlined process for the appointment of neutrals, these institutions enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the dispute resolution mechanism. Moreover, es­tablishing such portals would not only facilitate the selection of neutrals but also ensure trans­parency, accountability, and standardisation in the appointment process, inspiring confidence in the neutrality and impartiality of the chosen neutrals. Additionally, Pakistani courts should proactively deal with disputes by setting up a system or framework whereby courts can di­rect cases to ADR centres without any hassles.

Although the path ahead for the training and appointing mediators in Pakistan is filled with uncertainty, it is also laden with great promise. To achieve that end, ADR centres have a perti­nent role remastered in redressing the severe backlog of cases that the Pakistani legal system faces. Ciarb Pakistan Branch can be seen as an example, particularly in light of their dispute appointment services, alongside TCC ADR Cen­tre with their wide range of ADR services and practitioners accessible to the general public. Simultaneously, the legislation also plays a tan­tamount role in this endeavour, as the Punjab ADR Act 2019, as amended in 2023, is set to provide the necessary framework for uphold­ing the tapestry of ADR in the country.

“A small step for man and a giant leap for mankind” is an apt phrase in the context of mediation’s growing popularity in Pakistan. With the compounding support of Pakistan’s various limbs, such as the Judiciary, legisla­ture, and accrediting bodies such as Ciarb who is invested in training practitioners and equip­ping them with skills necessary as a skilled ADR practitioner, mediation will soon be in­terwoven within the fabric of Pakistan’s dis­pute resolution system.

BARRISTER MIAN SHERAZ JAVAID

–Mian Sheraz Javaid is a civil engi­neer-turned-English Barrister working with No5 Barristers Chambers. He has a specialisa­tion in construction and energy law, acting as an Arbitrator, Mediator, Adjudicator, Neutral Evaluator, and Dispute Board Member. He is the founding Chair of the Chartered Institute of Ar­bitrators Pakistan Branch and the Country Rep­resentative for the Dispute Resolution Board Foundation; both of which are leading interna­tional organizations for dispute resolution.