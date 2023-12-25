CM appoints minister to oversee projects in Rawalpindi

LAHORE - In a strategic move to expedite developmental projects in Punjab, Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi has appointed Dr Jamal Nasir, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, to monitor initia­tives in Rawalpindi. The de­cision, outlined in a press release on Sunday, aims to ensure timely completion of key projects, including the construction and upgrade of Holy Family Hospital and maintenance of 36 roads. Dr Jamal Nasir is set to em­ploy a transparent approach, regularly updating the Chief Minister on project prog­ress through visual reports on WhatsApp. The minister underscored his commit­ment to implementing the Chief Minister’s vision, vow­ing that Rawalpindi will ex­perience the benefits of the “Mohsin Speed.” He listed top priorities, emphasizing a strict no-compromise stance on quality, with immediate action against any lapses or substandard work. Further­more, Dr. Jamal Nasir assured relief measures for Rawal­pindi residents, aligning with the Punjab government’s ini­tiatives. He highlighted the bureaucracy’s dedication to zero tolerance for corrup­tion in project implementa­tion, overseen by the chief secretary, and clarified that all ministers were entrusted with ensuring project com­pletion according to dead­lines across the province.