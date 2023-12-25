CM orders early completion of important projects

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered for completion of all roads around Shahdara and the Metro station as soon as possible. He was speak­ing to the media during his visit to Shahdara Chowk here. He ex­pressed displeasure over slow pace of work. He said despite comple­tion of the flyover project several days ago, there were concerns over non-completion of work on Shah­dara Chowk, adding the entire work was stopped which was completely wrong. The CM directed the author­ities concerned to fix a date and complete 100 per cent of work.

The CM ordered to complete the track of Metro bus service including the roads and park around Shah­dara Chowk as soon as possible and said that the tracks and other works around Shahdara Chowk should be completed by January 5. The chief minister also ordered for best ar­rangements for traffic management during the work on Shahdara Chowk. Earlier, CM Mohsin Naqvi also vis­ited the under-construction new Ravi Bridge and inspected the construc­tion activities. He reviewed the piling work and ordered to complete it by January 15, after observing the ongo­ing development works.

Mohsin Naqvi said that work should be done day and night on the Ravi Bridge project, adding efforts should be made to complete the project by January 31.

CM ASSIGNS TASKS TO MINISTERS, OFFICERS FOR MONITORING OF PROJECTS

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has become proactive to ensure timely completion of the on­going projects so as to provide maxi­mum relief to the people. Chairing a meeting at CM Office here on Sunday, he assigned responsibilities to the ministers and officers to undertake monitoring of the under completion development projects. Provincial Minister Amir Mir General Hospital, Ibrahim Hassan Murad Mayo Hospi­tal, Wahab Riaz Dental Hospital, Doc­tor Javed Akram Children Hospital, Secretary Tourism Ganga Ram Hos­pital and Commissioner Lahore will oversee PIC projects. Provincial Min­ister Doctor Jamal Nasir will under­take monitoring of Rawalpindi proj­ects. Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal has been assigned the responsibility to undertake monitoring of Lahore Ring Road SL3 and Gujranwala Ex­press Way projects. The CM directed the provincial ministers to visit the projects twice a day daily. ACS South Punjab Bahawalpur and Commis­sioner Multan will undertake moni­toring of the development projects of their concerned divisions. Mohsin Naqvi directed the ministers and of­ficers to send daily reports through WhatsApp. He has also directed the Special Branch and other institutions to formulate monitoring reports of the development projects. He stated that the development projects are in their last phases of completion. “We cannot afford any negligence or lapse in this regard” he said. There is a dire need for doing a vigorous day and night hard work.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Mansoor Qadir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Adviser Wahab Riaz, IGP, Addl IG Special Branch, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Commissioner and other officials attended the meeting.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF JOUR­NALIST’S FATHER

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the death of the father of senior journalist Nauman Sheikh. In a con­dolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.