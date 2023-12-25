CM orders foolproof security for Christmas

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered foolproof security for Christmas day across the province, and issued directions to Inspector General of Police IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional IG Special Branch in this regard. The CM ordered to pay spe­cial attention to security of churches along with deployment of additional police force. He directed the police and law-enforcement agencies to remain alert and keep a vigil on the miscreant elements.