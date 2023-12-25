Monday, December 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM orders foolproof security for Christmas

Our Staff Reporter
December 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered foolproof security for Christmas day across the province, and issued directions to Inspector General of Police IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional IG Special Branch in this regard. The CM ordered to pay spe­cial attention to security of churches along with deployment of additional police force. He directed the police and law-enforcement agencies to remain alert and keep a vigil on the miscreant elements.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023