CM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that nation pays rich tributes to the saga­cious politician and great leader of the Muslim world Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary. In his message on the birth an­niversary of the founder of Pakistan, he said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, by dint of his vi­sion and untiring struggle, altered the course of his­tory for the rights of the Muslims. Quaid-e-Azam kindled hope among the Muslims of the Subconti­nent through his leader­ship and played a pivotal role for the establishment of an independent Mus­lim state on the map of the globe. The CM stated that the establishment of a welfare society based on tolerance, patience and brotherhood was a dream of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quaid-e-Azam wanted such a society where every citizen should be provided equal rights and equal advancement opportunities. “We have to establish such a Pakistan according to the resolve of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where everyone can enjoy an independent and equal life adding that where rule of law can pre­vail” he added. The best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam is that we should adhere completely to his vision and follow the sterling principles of unity, faith and discipline. Moh­sin Naqvi stated that the national progress is only possible where we should all adhere to his advice of work, work and work. We can make Pakistan a wel­fare state in real terms by following the teachings and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam. Today we have to pledge to make Pakistan a great country by utilizing all our efforts according to the commandments of Quaid-e-Azam.