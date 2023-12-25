Collective impact

In the face of numerous global challenges such as wars, pandem­ics, and climate change, many indi­viduals feel a sense of despair and hopelessness. There’s a tendency to wait for a charismatic leader, a ‘su­perman,’ to emerge and solve these problems. The “Great Men Theory” proposes that history is shaped by a few exceptional individuals, but this oversimplification neglects the role of common people.

Thomas Carlyle’s theory attribut­ing universal history to great men is flawed. History is a collective re­sult of individual actions, from the poorest peasant to the decorated general. Blaming those in power for societal issues is common, but the truth is that everyone shares culpability. If leaders like Hit­ler rise to power, it’s because the masses support them. Leadership is defined by followership.

The character of those in power becomes crucial as the destructive power of states increases. If the masses choose leaders with nega­tive traits, they can’t expect posi­tive outcomes. Little people with questionable qualities are rising to leadership positions, attracting millions of followers. Leadership, traditionally associated with pos­itive attributes, is now defined by the followers it attracts. The world is facing collapse, and the excep­tional individuals who could make a difference are not chosen as lead­ers. The rise of figures like Trump is attributed to personal and im­personal factors, with populism playing a significant role. Masses are behind the rise of populism, contributing to leaders’ ascent.

Common people have become pessimistic, waiting for a saviour instead of realising their own po­tential. They blame the system for their inaction. However, individual actions can bring about change, as seen in examples like Muhammad Bouazizi. Instead of waiting for great leaders, individuals should strive to effect change themselves and be receptive to the ideas of truly talented people.

HALEEMA SADIA,

Kallar Syedan.