DG claims Rescue 1122 services in Sindh achieved unprecedented successes

KARACHI-Director General Sindh Emergency Rescue Services, Dr Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh on Sunday claimed that Rescue 1122 has achieved unprecedented success in the province during the first year of its inception. He said this while addressing Rescue 1122 staff in a foundation day ceremony held here at its headquarters.

According to the statement, Dr Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh said Rescue 1122 services in Sindh has completed its first year and during the period, people in distress were provided with all kinds of assistance and support. A cake was also cut by the employees of Rescue 1122 on the occasion.

Dr Abid said that the dedicated workers of Rescue 1122, during the first 12 months, saved many precious lives by performing their duties. Referring to the annual performance of services, Dr Shaikh said that Rescue 1122 had started its service in Sindh 8n the month of May 2022 and over 400000 emergency services have been ensured to date.

During the period, a short code 1122 for this service was established and 230 state-of-the-art ambulances were procured with the support of the World Bank, he said and added that during this period, 400 fire control incidents were handled in different areas. He said that the Urban Search and Rescue Services also responded to 25 building collapse incidents in city areas. He said the training wing of Rescue 1122, with the help of law enforcement agencies, universities, colleges and schools, has also conducted Emergency Responder Training in different districts of the province in which basic life safety training was provided to 4890 workers.

During the first year, Rescue 1122 succeeded in enacting the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service Act- 2023 which helped resolve issues of the general public, Dr Shaikh said. He said with the launching of Rescue 1122 stations in different districts of the province, emergency services have become more effective. He said the training is being provided to female cadre rescue workers and a new cadre batch of 650 will be sent to Lahore Rescue Academy for getting proper training in the next month.

He said Rescue 1122 would be converted into an unprecedented institution and its scope will also be extended from district to taluka level so that more and more people can be facilitated