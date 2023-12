ISLAMABAD - Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani on Sunday said that on the directions of Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, the dialogue with the Baloch protestors will continue but no violence would be tolerated. In a statement regarding the on­going protest in Islamabad, the Secretary said every Pak­istani citizen has the right to hold peaceful protest, but no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.