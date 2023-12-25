Digital divide

In Pakistan, many economically disadvantaged students turn to government schools due to financial constraints. However, these schools often lack basic infrastructure, with some even being used for unrelated purposes like parking donkey-carts. Unfortunately, the quality of education in these government schools is subpar, and many lack digital facilities. The teachers in these schools often lack computer literacy.
In contrast, private schools boast excellent infrastructure and provide students with comprehensive digital education, creating a stark disparity in digital literacy among students. This divide can lead to significant consequences in the professional realm.
It is the government’s responsibility to address this issue by improving the infrastructure of government schools, including the provision of digital tools for effective learning environments. Additionally, there should be focused training programs for government-school teachers to ensure they can effectively impart computer education to students. This approach will contribute to the growth of the country and the development of future leaders.
ARSALAN ALI SAHITO,
Sukkur.