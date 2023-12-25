Digital divide

In Pakistan, many economically disadvantaged students turn to government schools due to finan­cial constraints. However, these schools often lack basic infrastruc­ture, with some even being used for unrelated purposes like park­ing donkey-carts. Unfortunately, the quality of education in these government schools is subpar, and many lack digital facilities. The teachers in these schools often lack computer literacy.

In contrast, private schools boast excellent infrastructure and pro­vide students with comprehensive digital education, creating a stark disparity in digital literacy among students. This divide can lead to significant consequences in the professional realm.

It is the government’s responsibil­ity to address this issue by improv­ing the infrastructure of government schools, including the provision of digital tools for effective learning environments. Additionally, there should be focused training pro­grams for government-school teach­ers to ensure they can effectively impart computer education to stu­dents. This approach will contribute to the growth of the country and the development of future leaders.

ARSALAN ALI SAHITO,

Sukkur.