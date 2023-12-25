Distillery unearthed, liquor seized

SIALKOT - The district police have unearthed a distillery, seized 40-litre liquor, and arrested a man with weapon. According to police spokesperson, Ugoki police conducted a raid at a distillery, arrested Us­man Ali, who was preparing liquor and recovered liquor with illicit weapon. Police have registered a case against him and started investigations.

CHRISTMAS FUNCTION AT DPO OFFICE

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal and District Police Officer (DPO) Muham­mad Hasan Iqbal organised a special Christmas function for Christian community employees at the DPO office here. According to a spokesperson, a special function was organised with reference to the Christmas celebrations. Addressing the par­ticipants, the DPO said “we are with the Christian community in their happy and sad moments and would continue to move forward while maintain­ing an atmosphere of brotherhood”. Later, DPO Hasan Iqbal cut the Christmas cake and distribut­ed cash and gifts among the Christian employees.

NGO DELEGATION VISITS GCWUS

A delegation of UGood, a non-governmental or­ganization (NGO), collaborative partners of Sight Savers, visited Government College Women Uni­versity Sialkot (GCWUS) and met with Vice Chan­cellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi and other offi­cials. According to GCWUS, as the follow-up of the previous meeting, areas of mutual cooperation and future course of action were discussed and it was decided that an MoU would soon be signed among the collaborative partners. Ms. Shabina Gillani and Ejaz Ghouri shared the possible options of Sight Savers potential support for the disabled students and employees of GCWUS. Leaders of the Maz­boot Waseela organization were also present and ensured their possible support as well. The Vice Chancellor welcomed their support and appreci­ated the consideration of the disabled employees for the due support for boosting their confidence and contribution towards the institution.