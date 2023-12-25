DPO orders tight security

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kam­ran directed the police on Sunday to ensure fool­proof security arrangements for celebrations for the birth anniversary of the Father of the Na­tion, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Christmas in the district. He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefari­ous design of miscreant elements. He directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, mar­kets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.

“All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures,” he said.

He also directed officials at check-posts to beef up checking and monitoring.