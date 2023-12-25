Education guarantee of any nation’s progress: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali has said that education is the basic need of every human being, which is also a guarantee of develop­ment for any nation or society.

The mayor of Peshawar was the chief guest at the annual day ceremo­ny of the University Model School. Prof Dr Saleem, former Provincial Minis­ter Amanullah Haqqani, Principal, and other members of various faculties were also present with him.

Addressing the ceremony, Haji Zu­bair Ali said that need for education is very important in today’s era. No mat­ter how much time has progressed, the importance of education has its destiny, he added.

A good society can be formed due to moral education. Teachers are indis­pensable for the achievement of edu­cation and help children achieve high­er education, he said, adding that there are lively teachers in the education­al environment, without whom educa­tion cannot be imagined.

On the occasion, Mayor Peshawar said: “I received my intermediate ed­ucation from Municipal Inter School and College Wazir Bagh and my Mas­ter from Peshawar University. “What I am today because of the teacher’s guid­ance,” he said, adding, “I am trying to fulfil the needs of every educational in­stitution.” He said all facilities would be provided to the students in their schools and colleges, for which a plan has already been chalked out.

He said an ambulance for the first aid treatment of the students would be provided, along with the distribution of sports equipment and cash incen­tives for the position holders’ students. Under the supervision of the Univer­sity Model School, Rs1 million will be given to those who get positions.

Mayor Peshawar also announced the construction of new hostel rooms, their renovation, and more guidance for sports activities. The teachers, he said, have an excellent role in shaping the students to the right path. On the occasion, the Mayor also inaugurated the annual sports gala of the University Public School.