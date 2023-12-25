Electioneering gets pace as nominations filing concludes

ECP to continue scrutiny of thousands of nomination papers till Dec 30 n Nawaz Sharif files papers for NA-130 (Lahore-XIV), Maryam to contest election for NA-119 and NA-120, Imran Khan files papers for NA-122 in Lahore, Bilawal files nomination papers for NA-194 (Larkana) and NA-127 (Lahore), Jahangir Tareen files papers for NA-155 and PP-227, Mahmood Khan to contest for NA-2, NA-3, NA-4 Swat and PK-4.

ISLAMABAD - The nomination papers submis­sion for the elections-2024 ended on Sunday, leading to heightened political activity in both major and smaller cities across the country. The conclusion of this process has triggered election­eering in provincial capitals like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, as well as in smaller cities.

Despite the Sunday break, of­ficials, assistant officers, and staff were present at ECP offices nationwide. Stringent security measures were implemented outside the Returning Officers’ and Assistant Returning Officers’ offices on this occasion.

The ECP provided political parties with a five-day timeframe for submitting their nomination papers for the upcoming gen­eral elections. On Friday last, the electoral body had extended the deadline for filing nomination papers by two days until Sunday, in response to the appeals from various political parties request­ing an extension in the submis­sion deadline. As the submission of papers has concluded, the ECP is set to conduct scrutiny of the nomination papers from today and continue it till December 30 as per the Commission’s updated schedule. Over 167 candidates from three constituencies in Is­lamabad have submitted their nomination papers as the dead­line for the 2024 general elec­tions has ended.

The Election Commission will unveil the list of candidates to­day, marking the commence­ment of candidates’ scrutiny from December 25 to December 30. The deadline for filing ap­peals against the ROs’ decisions on accepting or rejecting nomi­nation papers is January 3, and the appellate tribunal is expect­ed to decide on the appeals by January 10. The revised list of candidates will be published on January 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candidature is January 12.

Election symbols will be as­signed to political parties on January 13, and the elections are scheduled for February 8, as per the ECP announcement.

In the last day, prominent po­litical leaders filed their nom­ination papers for their pre­ferred constituencies.

According to details, PML-Q Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz filed nomination papers from different constituencies for the general elections.

PML-N leader Bilal Yasin sub­mitted the nomination papers on behalf of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 (Lahore-XIV), while Maryam submitted her pa­pers for two National Assem­bly (NA-119 and NA-120) con­stituencies.

Maryam also submitted nom­ination papers from four con­stituencies of the Punjab As­sembly — PP-159, PP-160, PP-165 and PP-80.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari filed nomination papers for contest­ing elections from his party’s stronghold NA-194 (Larkana).

Bilawal has also filed nom­ination papers from the NA-127 constituency in Lahore which has been traditionally the stronghold of the PML-N with the party securing a majority of seats from the provincial capital in the last many elections.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen has filed nomina­tion papers form NA-155 and PP-227 for contesting the up­coming elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has also filed her nomination papers from NA-130.

Veteran politician and for­mer federal minister, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat filed nom­ination papers for the NA-32 constituency in Peshawar.

Similarly, former Khyber-Pa­khtunkhwa chief minister Mah­mood Khan has filed nomina­tion papers for NA 2, NA 3, and NA 4 Swat. He also submitted nomination papers for PK-4 Swat.

The prominent politicians who filed papers on Saturday in­cluded PTI founder Imran Khan for NA-122 in Lahore; PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for NA-119 and NA-120, Lahore; Akhtar Mengal of the Baloch­istan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) for NA-264, Quetta; Ja­mat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for NA-246 and NA-250, Karachi; for­mer opposition leader Raja Riaz for NA-104 Faisalabad, and sev­eral others.

Imran Khan had also filed the nomination papers from his hometown constituency in Mianwali. However, he received a setback earlier this week, when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his petition for suspending his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Meanwhile, the ECP has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the gener­al elections.

Now, they can submit their ap­plications from December 31 to January 20.

In Sindh, 552 nomination pa­pers were submitted for the re­served seats. The ECP received 118 and 309 nomination papers for seats reserved for women in the national and provincial as­semblies respectively. 125 nom­ination papers were filed for re­served seats for minorities.

According to KP Election Com­missioner’s spokesman Sohail Ahmad, 472 nomination papers have been filed for the reserved seats for women and minorities in national and provincial as­semblies.