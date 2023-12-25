Electioneering gets pace as nominations filing concludes

ECP to continue scrutiny of thousands of nomination papers till Dec 30 n Nawaz Sharif files papers for NA-130 (Lahore-XIV), Maryam to contest election for NA-119 and NA-120, Imran Khan files papers for NA-122 in Lahore, Bilawal files nomination papers for NA-194 (Larkana) and NA-127 (Lahore), Jahangir Tareen files papers for NA-155 and PP-227, Mahmood Khan to contest for NA-2, NA-3, NA-4 Swat and PK-4.
ISLAMABAD - The nomination papers submission for the elections-2024 ended on Sunday, leading to heightened political activity in both major and smaller cities across the country. The conclusion of this process has triggered electioneering in provincial capitals like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, as well as in smaller cities.
Despite the Sunday break, officials, assistant officers, and staff were present at ECP offices nationwide. Stringent security measures were implemented outside the Returning Officers’ and Assistant Returning Officers’ offices on this occasion.
The ECP provided political parties with a five-day timeframe for submitting their nomination papers for the upcoming general elections. On Friday last, the electoral body had extended the deadline for filing nomination papers by two days until Sunday, in response to the appeals from various political parties requesting an extension in the submission deadline. As the submission of papers has concluded, the ECP is set to conduct scrutiny of the nomination papers from today and continue it till December 30 as per the Commission’s updated schedule. Over 167 candidates from three constituencies in Islamabad have submitted their nomination papers as the deadline for the 2024 general elections has ended.
The Election Commission will unveil the list of candidates today, marking the commencement of candidates’ scrutiny from December 25 to December 30. The deadline for filing appeals against the ROs’ decisions on accepting or rejecting nomination papers is January 3, and the appellate tribunal is expected to decide on the appeals by January 10. The revised list of candidates will be published on January 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candidature is January 12.
Election symbols will be assigned to political parties on January 13, and the elections are scheduled for February 8, as per the ECP announcement.
In the last day, prominent political leaders filed their nomination papers for their preferred constituencies.
According to details, PML-Q Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz filed nomination papers from different constituencies for the general elections.
PML-N leader Bilal Yasin submitted the nomination papers on behalf of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 (Lahore-XIV), while Maryam submitted her papers for two National Assembly (NA-119 and NA-120) constituencies.
Maryam also submitted nomination papers from four constituencies of the Punjab Assembly — PP-159, PP-160, PP-165 and PP-80.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari filed nomination papers for contesting elections from his party’s stronghold NA-194 (Larkana).
Bilawal has also filed nomination papers from the NA-127 constituency in Lahore which has been traditionally the stronghold of the PML-N with the party securing a majority of seats from the provincial capital in the last many elections.
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen has filed nomination papers form NA-155 and PP-227 for contesting the upcoming elections.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has also filed her nomination papers from NA-130.
Veteran politician and former federal minister, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat filed nomination papers for the NA-32 constituency in Peshawar.
Similarly, former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan has filed nomination papers for NA 2, NA 3, and NA 4 Swat. He also submitted nomination papers for PK-4 Swat.
The prominent politicians who filed papers on Saturday included PTI founder Imran Khan for NA-122 in Lahore; PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for NA-119 and NA-120, Lahore; Akhtar Mengal of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) for NA-264, Quetta; Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for NA-246 and NA-250, Karachi; former opposition leader Raja Riaz for NA-104 Faisalabad, and several others.
Imran Khan had also filed the nomination papers from his hometown constituency in Mianwali. However, he received a setback earlier this week, when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his petition for suspending his conviction in the Toshakhana case.
Meanwhile, the ECP has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections.
Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20.
In Sindh, 552 nomination papers were submitted for the reserved seats. The ECP received 118 and 309 nomination papers for seats reserved for women in the national and provincial assemblies respectively. 125 nomination papers were filed for reserved seats for minorities.
According to KP Election Commissioner’s spokesman Sohail Ahmad, 472 nomination papers have been filed for the reserved seats for women and minorities in national and provincial assemblies.