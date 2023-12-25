Electricity costs skyrocket by Rs47 in 2023

LAHORE - Just in one year, electricity ex­penses for Pakistani consum­ers have surged by a staggering Rs 47, making 2023 the most expensive year in the nation’s history. The exorbitant prices have posed significant chal­lenges for citizens, creating dif­ficulties in meeting their elec­tricity bills. Amidst the overall economic hardships faced by the people in 2023, electricity costs have emerged as a severe economic burden.

Reports indicate that this year witnessed record-break­ing increases in electricity prices, with rates soaring by Rs47 over the course of the year. Compounding the issue, several areas experienced 18-hour load shedding episodes multiple times during the year.

The detailed report high­lights that electricity rates un­derwent seven increases and two decreases, driven by fuel cost adjustments. Quarterly adjustments saw a three-time increase. Various surcharges, including overheads, were im­posed four times during the year, contributing to a cumula­tive rise of 22 rupees 18 paisa per unit in electricity costs.

In compliance with Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to address the re­volving debt, the government raised the basic price of elec­tricity by 7 rupees 50 paisa per unit. The minimum price was fixed at Rs25, while the maxi­mum reached Rs43 per unit. Furthermore, the government abolished electricity conces­sion packages in 2023. Subsi­dies, such as the 3 rupees 60 paisa per unit subsidy for farm­ers and the 19 rupees 99 paisa concession for import indus­tries, were withdrawn in Feb­ruary. Responding to the alarm­ing surge in electricity prices, the caretaker energy minister attributed the main cause to capacity payments. He revealed that the dangerous terms of ca­pacity payments in power proj­ects have contributed to the escalating costs, prompting the government to consider alter­native energy sources.