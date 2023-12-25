EXIM bank to help boost exports: Pcmea

LAHORE-The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has welcomed the establishment of the country’s first Export-Import EXIM Bank and expressed the hope that the establishment of a special bank will increase exports and also help to get access to new international markets.

Senior Vice Chairman of the association Usman Ashraf, Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ijazur Rehman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir and Saeed Khan said in their joint statement said that the availability of credit insurance and guarantee services will solve a major problem faced by exporters.

They further said that extraordinary measures are inevitable to increase Pakistan’s exports and the establishment of a special bank related to export and import is an important development in this direction. “First of all, we have to compete with the rival countries of the region for which the patronage of the government is indispensable and the governments of the countries of the region are giving concessions and reliefs to their exporters in various terms and this is the reason why there is a continuation in the growth of their exports,” they added.

They further said that the government’s establishment of a special bank for export and import is a commendable initiative and it is a milestone for the country’s economy, trade and investment. This will increase the exports and give facilities to the exporters, alongwith providing a favourable and level playing field to the exporters besides this; they will also be able to access the global markets.

They said that it is gratifying that it will be possible to obtain insured exports from the bank and the risks of non-payment by commercial banks will also be reduced for the exporters. They said that there is a demand that EXIM Bank should issue a finance scheme for exporters without delay, which will reduce the burden on the State Bank. They proposed that special counters should be established in the banks spread across the country and affiliated to EXIM Bank so that the exporters across the country can get the facility in their nearest banks.