FG/Din Polo lift Hamadan Lahore Open Polo trophy

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo clinched the Hama­dan Lahore Open Polo Champion­ship 2023, sponsored by Hama­dan and Samsung, trophy after defeating Team Remounts 6-4 in the main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

Team FG/Din Polo set the tone for the match from the outset, applying relentless pressure on their opponents and converting three impressive goals in the first chukker. While the second chukker saw lower scoring, as Remounts managed to open their account with a field goal, narrowing the deficit to 1-3.

The momentum shifted in the third chukker as Team Remounts added another goal to their tally, further reducing the margin to 2-3. The intensity peaked in the fourth chukker, with both teams showcasing their skills and energy, exchanging goals one after another. Ultimately, it was Team FG/Din Polo that displayed superior polo, securing the title with a 6-4 victory.

Juan Cruz Greguol emerged as the hero for FG/Din Polo, contributing a remarkable five goals, while Bilal Haye added one goal. For Team Remounts, all four goals were scored by the foreign player Lao Abelenda.

The event was graced by the presence of Hamadan Holdings CEO Kamal Nasir, Khalid Rasheed Butt, Asad Elahi, Muhammad Za­hid, Khalid Malik Puri (all from Hamadan), Samsung Marketing Manager Farhan Shafi, officers from the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan, Lahore Polo Club Presi­dent Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, polo players, and their families.

During the prize distribution ceremony, FG/Din Polo Captain Mian Abbas Mukhtar expressed gratitude, saying, “We are grate­ful to Allah Almighty that we successfully defended the La­hore Open Polo title this year as well. We prepared very hard and played like a unit, which helped us win the prestigious title. Juan Cruz Greguol played like a hero and helped our team clinch the coveted trophy.”