FIA arrests co-accused in online women harassment case from Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD-Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi has arrested the co-accused involved in a case of online sexual harassment and blackmailing of women on Sunday.

The accused sexually harassed the victim on YouTube channel.

According to FIA officials, accused Zahid Khan was arrested from Rawalpindi and before this accused Noman Salim was also arrested in the said case. The accused with his accomplices used to force women to become friends and then they started sexually harassing the victims online.

The accused were also found involved in blackmailing several women.

Mobile phones and other evidence were taken into custody from the arrested accused. Inspector Malik Owais arrested the accused and started the investigation

The scope of the investigation has been widened on the identification of the arrested accused.

Actions have also been initiated against the accused residing abroad. Interpol has also been contacted to arrest the accused residing abroad.